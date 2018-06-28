Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Living Well
Top Stories
Dunlap Grade School takes ‘Great Kindness Challenge’
Top Stories
Child-friendly emergency room opens in Peoria, designed to keep kids calm, comfortable
Doctors encourage people to take action against seasonal affective disorder during winter months
Rivian CEO tells MotorTrend it’ll host production of Ford or Lincoln electric SUV
Dozens gather in Normal to remember Rica Rountree
Videos
Video Center
Digital Originals
CBSN Live Stream
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Podcasts
Sports
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
Extra Effort Award
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Prep Hoops Highlights for Jan. 25, 2020
Top Stories
Prep Wrestling Roundup for Jan. 25, 2020
College Hoops Roundup for Jan. 25, 2020
Prep Basketball Roundup for Jan. 24, 2020
Washington Wrestling Wins Fifth Straight Dubtown Throwdown
Community
Black History Month
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Marketplace
Open For Business
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
2019 Contest Winners
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Big Game Bound: Who should America root for, Chiefs or 49ers?
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify
2
of
/
2
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Active Life With Bob Larson
Active Life: Medical care
Active Life: Medication management
Active Life: Protecting yourself from fire risk
Active Life: Hydration and protein
Active Life: Hospital bills
More Active Life With Bob Larson Headlines
Active Life: Transportation plans
Active Life with Bob Larson
Active Life: When to get tested
Active Life: Dementia
Active Life: Boomers & phones
Eggs and heart disease
Car buying
Multi-generational traveling
Losing weight when over 50
Heat Safety
Trending Stories
Two central Illinois hunters banned for illegal practices
Remembering the 9 victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash
Weather
Double D Express catches fire Saturday morning
Child-friendly emergency room opens in Peoria, designed to keep kids calm, comfortable