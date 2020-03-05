Health officials say Coronavirus is inevitable, but say they are prepared

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City County Public Health Department is giving an update on the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday health officials told the public they are preparing and planning a response to the illness if it makes its way to Peoria. For now doctors at OSF and Unity Point are testing people who show symptoms for the coronavirus, they include a fever and deep cough.

Officials say in the meantime continue to remain safe by practicing good hygiene.

“The risk here (in Peoria) currently is low, but this is a fluid situation,” said Public Health Administrator, Monica Hendrickson. “As we have seen not only in the United States, but now also globally, this can change rather drastically and quickly.”

Hendrickson says though the risk is low, health officials have no ruled out the possibility of it reaching Central Illinois.

“I think that it is safe to say, that we will see COVID-19 in our community,” said Hendrickson. “To what extent? I think that is still left to be said.”

