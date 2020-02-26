MORE AT FOUR: Rachael Parker hopes to keep Peoria County Clerk position

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria County Board appointed Rachael Parker to serve as the county clerk in 2019. Now, the former board member wants voters to do to the same.

Parker, who served on the Peoria County board for 9 years, replaced the late and longtime Peoria County clerk Steve Sonnemaker. In March, she will face off against Gabe McLeod in the Democratic primary.

Parker is the first African-American woman to serve in the role in the county’s history, and in an interview with Eugene Daniel on WMBD, she says she has plans to better serve a diverse population in Peoria County.

“It is important to me to try to be as inclusive as I can and making sure that everyone is taken care of,” said Parker. “And being a minority raises the awareness of that.”



Parker says her department does not provide adequate resources for people who do not use English as their primary language. Her office is looking into a software that would provide various translations for people who speak other languages and require the services of the county clerk’s office.

Parker served on the Peoria Public School board prior to becoming a county board member in 2010. She is also an entrepreneur of Sweet Cakes by Rachael and formerly worked in Chillicothe as the city’s Economic Development Director.

Watch the full interview with Rachael Parker to hear more about her plans to improve the office and why she believes voters should elect her in the upcoming election. WMBD