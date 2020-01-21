Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Living Well
Top Stories
Students gather in Central Illinois to practice for the All-State Choir
Top Stories
Snyder Village HomeCare holds open house
‘My Favorite Murder’ changes the way people understand mental health
East Peoria school responds to recent threats, confusion
Peoria health officials say the flu is more concerning than coronavirus
Videos
Video Center
Digital Originals
CBSN Live Stream
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Podcasts
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Prep Hoops Roundup for Jan. 31, 2020
Top Stories
Metamora’s Pat Ryan Steps Down From Coaching Football
Extra Effort: Notre Dame Wrestling
LEAVING A LEGACY: How Coach Pat Ryan impacted future generations
Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 30, 2020
Community
Black History Month
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Marketplace
Open For Business
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
Search
Search
Search
“Returning the Favor” with Mike Rowe helps ELITE
Active Life
by:
Andrew Harvey
Posted:
Jan 21, 2020 / 08:16 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 21, 2020 / 08:16 AM CST
Click
here
to watch the episode.
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
East Peoria school responds to recent threats, confusion
Thousands sign petition to keep Bradley’s theater department after talks of cuts
Weather
Snyder Village HomeCare holds open house
Prep Hoops Roundup for Jan. 31, 2020