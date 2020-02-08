Zach’s Weather Whys: The benefits of a big cold snap

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Welcome to this week’s edition of Zach’s Weather Whys.

Have you ever wondered what benefits are brought about when the mercury just keeps dropping? If you’re not a fan of the cold, you might not see the good it brings.

The truth is, a big cold snap has several advantages to your environment and the way you live.

The cold kills off populations of different insect species. Whether it’s pesky mosquitoes or Japanese beetles, going days below zero eliminates a bunch of them.

Prolonged, record-setting cold really does a number on bugs hibernating in the ground.

It also works in favor of anyone who’s ever exercised in the cold. Temperatures in the middle 40s are ideal for those running.

Some other pros of a drastic drop in temperatures revolve around our economies. Arctic air plays a big role in skiing and snowboarding communities that thrive in the cold.

If you live in a place where winter is one big cold snap, you have a chance of living longer.

Scientists say frigid temps slow the metabolism and that in turn cuts down on the amount of certain metabolic byproducts that damage cells. Of course, there is always more research

to be done on that.

If you are like me, you are just ready for spring-time and that’s ok, but can you imagine life without winter?

That will do it for me this time, join me next time for another edition of Zach’s Weather Whys.