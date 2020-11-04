Harris, Crawford, Stimson, Minton win Tazewell County Board District 3 seats

Active Life With Bob Larson

by: Gretchen Teske

Posted: / Updated:

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Michael Harris, Rich Crawford, Tammy Rich Stimson and Toni Minton, all republicans, have won the race for Tazewell County District 3 seat Tuesday night.

According to the Tazewell County election commission, Harris won with 23.4% of the vote, Crawford with 20.8%, Stimson with 20.7% and Minton with 20.7%.

This story will be updated.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News