Harris, Crawford, Stimson, Minton win Tazewell County Board District 3 seats

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Michael Harris, Rich Crawford, Tammy Rich Stimson and Toni Minton, all republicans, have won the race for Tazewell County District 3 seat Tuesday night.
According to the Tazewell County election commission, Harris won with 23.4% of the vote, Crawford with 20.8%, Stimson with 20.7% and Minton with 20.7%.
This story will be updated.
