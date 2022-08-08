Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
81°
Peoria
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Politics from The Hill
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Together We Rise
Mr. Food
Automotive News
Press Releases
Coronavirus
Newsletter
Top Stories
Aircraft crash closes road in Hanna City
Peoria Police arrest two wanted individuals Friday
PPS looking to fill more than 100 positions
Video
This is when Illinois workers experienced peak burnout
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Storm Training 101
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Boot Camp: Veteran Canton Team Led By New Starting …
Video
Top Stories
Boot Camp: Dunlap Has Key Returners But May Seek …
Video
Top Stories
Boot Camp: Young Washington Hopes to Grow on Field …
Video
Boot Camp: Metamora Shuffles Positions to Freshen …
Video
Boot Camp: Morton Rides Momentum into 2022 Season
Video
Miller Lite Wins Third Straight Sunday Morning League …
Video
Community
CI Heroes
CI Road Trip
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Destination Illinois
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Nexstar Digital
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Loving Living Local
Flashback Friday
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Internet Brands
Porsche Taycan Turbo S dethrones Tesla Model S Plaid …
Top Internet Brands Headlines
1,049-hp Mercedes-Benz AMG One starts production …
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed …
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning boosts range to 240 miles, …
Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric brings back the dune buggy …
Older Kia Optima sedans recalled for falling ceiling …
Maserati introduces 10-year powertrain warranty
More Internet Brands
More than 23,000 Ferraris recalled because of possible …
Review: 2022 BMW i4 M50 marks a fast start for M’s …
Baidu’s self-driving taxis deliver rides without …
Lucid Air Stealth Look takes automaker dark
Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, AMG GT recalled for increased …
EV buyers have far better credit than ICE shoppers
MG 7 returns as sexy mid-size sedan with internal-combustion …
Trending Stories
Aircraft crash closes road in Hanna City
UPDATE: Missing woman has been located
Study: These are the best, worst states to have a …
Peoria Police arrest two wanted individuals Friday
Mother who killed 11-month-old daughter sentenced