Audi’s RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback already offer plenty of performance straight out of the box, but like many things in this world, power is addictive, and the urge to add more is hard to ignore.

Audi understands this and is catering to RS 6 and RS 7 buyers with a thirst for extra juice with a new Performance grade. Unveiled on Monday, the grade adds 30 hp and 37 lb-ft of torque, increasing output from the vehicles’ twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engines to 621 hp and 627 lb-ft.

2024 Audi RS 7 performance

With the extra oomph, Audi estimates a 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds, down from 3.6 seconds. The top speed is 174 mph thanks to the standard RS Dynamic Package. Available is the RS Dynamics Package Plus, which adds carbon-ceramic brake rotors, among other things, and lifts the top speed to 190 mph.

2024 Audi RS 7 performance

The carbon brakes also help save about 75 pounds over the standard steel brakes. However, even without the RS Dynamics Package Plus option, the Performance grade helps the RS 6 and RS 7 shed 17 pounds via reduced insulation material. The standard weight of the RS 6 Avant Performance is 4,607 pounds, while the RS 7 Sportback Performance weighs in at 4,552 pounds.

Other Performance upgrades include sharpened handling thanks to tweaks made to the self-locking center differential, Audi said, and a fresh look thanks to an available 22-inch lightweight wheel design. The wheels are wrapped in Continental Sport Contact 7 tires, measuring 285/30. According to Audi, the new rubber helps shave about 6.5 feet from the distance required to come to a standstill from 62 mph.

The standard wheels measure 21 inches and are wrapped in 273/35-size tires. Other design details on the vehicles include matte accents, like on the side mirrors and some of the aero elements.

2024 Audi RS 7 performance 2024 Audi RS 7 performance 2024 Audi RS 7 performance

Inside, there are blue accents, together with a mix of Alcantara and microfiber trim. There’s also a shift indicator in the digital instrument cluster. When the 8-speed auto is in manual mode, the rpm display changes from green to yellow to red, and also blinks to indicate the optimal time to change gears. Selecting Launch Control also signals the ideal moment to accelerate off the line, via new traffic light icons.

Audi has confirmed the Performance versions of the RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback will reach the U.S. as 2024 models. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

