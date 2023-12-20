During the launch of its updated 2024 F-150 in September, Ford promised the 2024 F-150 Raptor R range-topper would deliver best-in-class horsepower. The automaker on Wednesday finally delivered on that promise by confirming the output at 720 hp.

That’s up 20 hp on the previous model year and bests the 702 hp of the Ram 1500 TRX, a rival that will be discontinued after the 2024 model year. Ram has a replacement coming in the form of the 2025 1500 RHO, though the newcomer will be equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 delivering 540 hp.

The 2024 F-150 Raptor R continues with the supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 of the previous model year, with the extra power courtesy of a more efficient intake. Additional calibrations also help to deliver a wider torque curve, according to Ford.

The engine is hooked up to a 10-speed automatic and four-wheel-drive system as standard. No performance figures have been published.

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R

Ford only introduced the F-150 Raptor R for the 2023 model year, and as a result additional changes are limited on the updated 2024 model. Most of these are shared across the updated 2024 F-150 range, such as tweaks to the lights and other front-end styling, plus more personalization options such as a custom front bumper and additional driving lights. There’s also more technology, including bigger screens in the cabin and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android.

Another new feature specific to both the standard Raptor and Raptor R is a set of available Fox Dual Live Valve shocks. They add variable rebound damping for better body control on the shock’s downstroke, delivering improved comfort in both on- and off-road conditions.

Pricing for the 2024 F-150 Raptor R starts at $111,550, including a $1,995 destination charge.

