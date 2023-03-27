Ford will revive its Capri nameplate for a second electric vehicle based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, The Sun reported last week.

The nameplate was originally used by Ford’s European division for a four-seat coupe that went through three generations before production ceased in the mid-1980s. A version of the Capri was also briefly sold in the U.S. as a Mercury.

The new vehicle the nameplate will reportedly end up on is also expected to be a coupe of sorts, more specifically a coupe-like crossover.

The vehicle has been described by Ford as a sporty crossover, and a teaser shot released in early 2022 loosely backs the rumors of the Capri nameplate’s revival.

Ford Explorer electric crossover for Europe

The teaser shows the two vehicles Ford is developing on the MEB platform as part of a deal hammered out with VW Group in 2019. On the left is the compact Explorer crossover Ford revealed last week. On the right is the alleged modern Capri, a crossover that appears to feature quad headlights—a feature common to original Capris.

Given the similar size of the electric Explorer crossover and the MEB-based Volkswagen ID.4 crossover, Ford’s second EV on the MEB platform will likely end up as a coupe-like version of the Explorer, similar to how VW has a coupe-like version of the ID.4, known as an ID.5.

According to The Sun, the modern Capri will come with 300 hp, rear-wheel drive, and a range of 310 miles. The range figure is likely based on the WLTP test cycle, which is used overseas and is less strict than the EPA cycle.

Neither of the electric Fords is expected to reach the U.S. However, Ford will launch an electric version of the mid-size Explorer SUV in this market. Due around the middle of the decade, the U.S.-bound electric Explorer will ride on a Ford-developed EV platform and spawn a Lincoln Aviator twin.

