General Motors has recalled the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Acadia five-seat crossover SUVs for LATCH child seat safety anchors that fail to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

Some of the four lower LATCH anchors in the rear seat bottoms may have been finished with too much powder coating, thereby making the anchor bars thicker than requirements. That could make securing a child safety seat in the second row more frustrating for parents, caregivers, and firefighters.

The recall encompasses 668,187 compact crossover SUVs across the 2020-2023 Chevrolet Equinox and 2020-2023 GMC Terrain model lines.

Until the anchors are sanded down and fixed, GM advises owners to harness child safety seats with the rear seat belts as illustrated in the owner’s manual. GM issued a stop-sale to dealers to prohibit them from selling new models until the issue has been repaired.

GM is not aware of any warranty claims or customer issues with the condition, though it found that 56 of 72 GM employee-owned cars had lower LATCH anchors that were too thick.

The 2023 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Acadia have been recalled three times, all for varying seat-related issues.

GM will reimburse owners in case of any related repair prior to the recall, and service centers will complete the sanding free of charge. Owners can expect notification by mail as early as June 26. For more info, contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782 or visit GM’s recall and warranty center here.

