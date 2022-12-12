Ford revealed its new Megazilla crate engine last week in Indianapolis during the city’s annual Performance Racing Industry trade show.

First announced at the same event two years ago, the Megazilla is an uprated version of the Godzilla 7.3-liter V-8 that debuted in the 2020 Super Duty pickup truck, and is already offered as a crate engine.

The Megazilla is also a 7.3-liter V-8, and also comes with the Godzilla’s cast-iron block and 10.5:1 compression ratio. The Megazilla however is estimated to deliver 615 hp at 5,800 rpm and 640 lb-ft of torque at 3,800 rpm, with the torque figure estimated to crest 500 lb-ft as soon as 2,000 rpm and hold above it all the way through to 6,000 rpm. The Godzilla delivers a maximum 430 hp at 5,500 rpm and 475 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm.

While the Godzilla was designed for applications in trucks, where the focus is more on longevity rather than outright performance, a Ford spokeperson said the Megazilla will be targeted at car builds. It could also go into performance-oriented light trucks.

Ford Megazilla crate engine

In addition to more power, the Megazilla’s upgrades over the Godzilla include Mahle forged pistons, Callies forged H-beam connecting rods, and CNC-ported cylinder heads. The Megazilla also features a low-profile intake manifold and the 92-mm throttle body from the Mustang Shelby GT500.

Ford hasn’t mentioned the weight, but don’t expect much difference from the 580 pounds of the Godzilla, considering the Megazilla uses the same cast-iron block design.

Ford also hasn’t said in what models the engine will fit, but the Godzilla can fit in the engine bays of the Super Duty, the F-150, and even the Mustang.

The Megazilla will be available from the second quarter of 2023. Pricing will be announced closer to the market launch but as a guide, the Godzilla is priced at $9,175.

