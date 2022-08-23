The 2020-2022 Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride three-row SUVs are being recalled for a short circuit in the tow hitch harness that can cause a fire. The SUVs could catch fire while driving or while parked with the engine off, prompting the brands to advise owners to park their vehicles outside and away from buildings, garages, and other structures until the issue is remedied, the NHTSA disclosed on Tuesday.

Even though the Korean brands are owned by the same multinational company overseas, they operate independently in North America and are conducting this recall differently. Hyundai will recall every Palisade sold in the U.S. since the winning SUV’s launch for the 2020 model year, totaling 245,000 SUVs despite only 40,480 of them being equipped at dealers with the faulty tow hitch wiring harness.

Kia is recalling only 36,417 units of the 2020-2022 Kia Telluride equipped with a 4-pin harness supplied by Mobis Parts America. That particular harness assembly was swapped out for a 7-pin harness beginning with the 2021 Telluride. Both tow hitch harnesses were purchased as dealer installed options (DIO). The older, faulty harness could have been installed on later models, which is why Kia is recalling more than just the 2020 Telluride. But unlike Hyundai, Kia is also only recalling those models with the hitch installed in North America.

It is believed that moisture could trigger a short circuit, which then could spark a fire in the tow hitch harness. Hyundai says owners can continue driving the vehicles, but that they should be parked outside away from structures until the recall is completed. Hyundai reported 19 known cases of the harness module melting, including three instances of vehicle fires between January 2020 and July 15, 2022.

Owners should expect notification by mail as early as Oct. 14 and reimbursement as well as repair costs will be covered by Hyundai and Kia. Palisade owners can contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460 or visit their recall website. Telluride owners can contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542 or visit their recall website.

