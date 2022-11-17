The 2023 Nissan Versa is the most affordable new car on the market, based on pricing announced by Nissan this week. The 2023 Versa S small car costs $16,825, including a $1,095 destination fee.

With the discontinuation of the Chevy Spark, and the 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage no longer offered with a manual transmission, the 2023 Versa becomes the cheapest new car you can buy. The 122-hp 1.6-liter inline-4 pairs with a 5-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive, though most shoppers will step up to a continuously variable automatic transmission that adds $1,670 to the price.

With or without the CVT, the 2023 Nissan Versa comes relatively well equipped. The refreshed four-door sedan rides on 15-inch steel wheels and has cloth seats, power windows and locks, cruise control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and active driver-assist technology such as automatic emergency braking front and rear, lane-departure warnings, and automatic high beams.

2023 Nissan Versa

An S Plus package upgrades the base model with popular features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a 60/40-split rear seat for $1,190.

The $20,115 Nissan Versa SV has those features plus automatic headlights, keyless start, a center console with armrests, satellite radio, and a smartphone wireless charger.

The top of the line Versa SR costs only $700 more at $20,815, and adds popular features such as blacked-out exterior trim pieces, 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen.

The 2023 Nissan Versa is on sale now.

