Ram is apparently running behind schedule with its electric pickup truck.

The electric Ram 1500 concept was supposed to debut this fall. It won’t.

On Tuesday, Stellantis announced the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept will debut on Jan. 5 at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas while releasing a teaser sketch of the electric pickup truck.

Teaser for electric Ram 1500 due in 2024

The concept is said to preview the automaker’s roadmap to the electric future.

A production version of the concept will debut in 2024. Ram said its electric truck will best the competition in terms of range, towing and payload capacities, and charge times. Ram made no mention of pricing.

By the time the electric Ram pickup truck arrives it will face stiff competition from the Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, and Rivian R1T.

Teaser for electric Ram 1500 due in 2024

Ram’s electric truck will ride on the STLA Frame chassis, which is one of four EV platforms the automaker intends to introduce in the coming years. Said to be designed for body-on-frame vehicles like pickup trucks, large SUVs, and some commercial vans, the automaker said STLA Frame could offer up to 500 miles of range in some models.

The 2019 Ram 1500 marked the automaker’s first attempt at wading into the electrification waters with a mild 48-volt hybrid system. A refreshed Ram 1500 on the horizon will likely expand that electrification effort, but there will be no turbo-4 powertrain for the automaker’s lineup, as CEO Mike Koval, Jr., told Motor Authority.

Ram has said it will offer electrification in the majority of its lineup by 2025 and all of its lineup no later than 2030.

Related Articles