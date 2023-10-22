After pandemic-related delays, the Rimac Nevera entered production in 2022 at a new factory just outside of Zagreb, Croatia. Rimac recently provided a peek inside the factory in the form of a drone fly around.

At just over a minute and a half, this is one of the quickest factory tours you can experience. It starts out in the company offices, moves to the assembly area, and finishes at the quality control areas where cars are checked out before shipment.

Unveiled in 2021, the Nevera production line was designed to complete 50 cars per year, Rimac previously said, meaning it will take three years to complete the planned 150-unit production run. Each car takes five weeks to assemble. The first production car was unveiled in July 2022, with the first customer car delivered to F1 champion Nico Rosberg the following month.

The Nevera is the production version of the Rimac C_Two concept that first appeared at the 2018 Geneva auto show, and successor to the Rimac Concept_One, Rimac’s first electric hypercar. It produces 1,914 hp and 1,740 lb-ft of torque while achieving an EPA-rated 287 miles of range.

Rimac in April set 23 production vehicle records with the Nevera for acceleration and braking, including a claimed 0-60 mph time of 1.74 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 8.25 seconds, a standing-mile time of 20.59 seconds, and a 0-100-0 kph time of 3.99 seconds. Prior to that, Rimac claimed the record for world’s fastest production EV with a 256-mph top speed recorded in 2022.

In addition to its own cars, Rimac is now also responsible for the development of future Bugatti hypercars under the Bugatti Rimac company formed in 2022. However, Bugatti will continue building cars at its own plant in Molsheim, France.

