(Our Auto Expert) – Lexus is jumping into the EV game with the all-new all-electric RZ450e and has landed firmly on top of the competition in its segment.

The RZ is the brand’s first all-electric vehicle that brings a vigorous driving experience with a unique, sharp design focused on performance.

The RZ is the ultimate electrified vehicle in the lineup, which has a family of seven hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Lexus just took a giant running step toward their goal of being able to provide 100% BEVs globally by 2035.

The 71.4 kWh battery makes good on its promise of delivering performance and fun with a total of 313 horsepower and a manufacturer-estimated 0-60 acceleration time of 5.0 seconds. The RZ has an EPA-estimated range rating of up to 220 miles when wrapped with 18” wheels and an EPA-estimated MPGe rating of 115/98/107 (city/highway/combined). When upgraded to the 20” wheels, the RZ has an EPA-estimated MPGe of 102/87/95 (city/highway/combined) with an EPA-estimated range of up to 196 miles.

The all-new RZ has a new lightweight e-TNGA steel platform, which is brand new for Lexus.

The RZ possesses an optimal placement of mass and high body rigidity. RZ’s body employs high-tensile steel panels and an aluminum hood to reduce weight and increase rigidity. A urethane sealant provides extra security and protection to remove dust and water from the reinforced structure. At the same time, reliable and heavily tested water-cooling and water-heating systems work to maintain an ideal battery temperature.

The RZ’s exterior is razor-sharp styled with a floating roof, a ducktail spoiler, and intense headlamps. The cabin is simple in design, with most controls manipulated using an enormous 14.0-inch touchscreen display.

Lexus added a yoke-style steering wheel, similar to what airplanes use. This will be offered as an option; a regular circular wheel will be standard, so if you’re not ready for a yoke, you can opt out. The steer-by-wire system takes getting used to, but once we got the hang of it, it proved beneficial for handling. The all-new steer-by-wire system allows the electronic exchange of steering and road surface information between the state-of-the-art steering control and tires through electrical signals, not mechanical linkage.

Lexus just broke through the competition with brand-new technology and features never seen before. All while only starting at $59,650