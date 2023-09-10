(iSeeCars) — While the average used car price is 3.6 percent less than it was last year, used car prices still remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, new car prices have increased by 7.4 percent compared to last year.
A decrease in used car prices has led to an increased demand for used cars, which are selling 6.1 percent faster than they were last year according to a recent iSeeCars analysis. Conversely, an increase in new car prices has led to a decrease in demand for new cars, which are selling 25.7 percent slower during the same period.
Analyzing over 228,000 cars sold in July 2023, iSeeCars.com found that the average used car takes 49.2 days to sell, while the average new car takes 48.2 days.
Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State
What were July’s fastest-selling used cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:
|Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State – July 2023
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|GMC Yukon
|27.1
|Alaska
|–
|–
|Arizona
|Chevrolet Corvette
|18.2
|Arkansas
|Honda Odyssey
|18.4
|California
|Kia Niro
|23.1
|Colorado
|Nissan Murano
|19.9
|Connecticut
|Acura RDX
|21.2
|Delaware
|Lexus ES 350
|25.5
|Florida
|Volkswagen Golf GTI
|19.1
|Georgia
|Honda Ridgeline
|24.3
|Hawaii
|Honda Civic
|35.7
|Idaho
|Chevrolet Colorado
|33.7
|Illinois
|Audi Q3
|17.1
|Indiana
|Ford Bronco
|18.9
|Iowa
|Nissan Rogue
|36.3
|Kansas
|Nissan Rogue
|39.9
|Kentucky
|Acura MDX
|31.7
|Louisiana
|Honda HR-V
|28.7
|Maine
|Subaru Crosstrek
|38.1
|Maryland
|Mercedes-Benz GLE
|25.2
|Massachusetts
|Lincoln Corsair
|27.7
|Michigan
|Ford Bronco
|26.8
|Minnesota
|Toyota Sienna
|18.1
|Mississippi
|Toyota Corolla
|25.7
|Missouri
|Subaru Crosstrek
|21.4
|Montana
|Ford Expedition Max
|25.3
|Nebraska
|Honda CR-V
|44.2
|Nevada
|Kia Sorento
|20.2
|New Hampshire
|Subaru Forester
|29.9
|New Jersey
|Toyota 4Runner
|24.3
|New Mexico
|Nissan Rogue
|25.6
|New York
|Ford Bronco
|14.2
|North Carolina
|GMC Yukon XL
|20.4
|North Dakota
|Ford Explorer
|35.3
|Ohio
|Kia Seltos
|26.8
|Oklahoma
|Nissan Frontier
|20.5
|Oregon
|GMC Sierra 1500
|28.0
|Pennsylvania
|Lincoln Aviator
|27.4
|Rhode Island
|Honda CR-V
|23.2
|South Carolina
|Chevrolet Tahoe
|23.5
|South Dakota
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|46.6
|Tennessee
|GMC Yukon
|27.5
|Texas
|Hyundai Venue
|25.8
|Utah
|Honda CR-V
|26.2
|Vermont
|Toyota RAV4
|20.5
|Virginia
|Chevrolet Suburban
|20.9
|Washington
|Honda HR-V
|24.1
|West Virginia
|Hyundai Elantra
|33.7
|Wisconsin
|Subaru Forester
|23.4
|Wyoming
|RAM 1500
|33.6
- The Ford Bronco, Nissan Rogue, and Honda CR-V are tied as the fastest-selling used car in most states with three.
- SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 36 states.
- The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Ford Bronco in New York at 14.2 days.
Fastest-Selling New Cars By State
These were the fastest-selling new cars in each state:
|Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State – July 2023
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Hyundai Santa Cruz
|20.9
|Alaska
|RAM 1500
|50.6
|Arizona
|Subaru Forester
|14.2
|Arkansas
|Hyundai Santa Fe
|12.6
|California
|Toyota Sienna
|11.5
|Colorado
|Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid
|17.5
|Connecticut
|Subaru Forester
|17.7
|Delaware
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|22.4
|Florida
|Honda Civic
|9.0
|Georgia
|Toyota Corolla
|5.9
|Hawaii
|Hyundai Santa Cruz
|12.8
|Idaho
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|30.6
|Illinois
|Toyota RAV4
|11.8
|Indiana
|Hyundai Palisade
|22.2
|Iowa
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|21.1
|Kansas
|Ford Maverick
|5.0
|Kentucky
|Hyundai Palisade
|21.7
|Louisiana
|Hyundai Sonata
|8.2
|Maine
|Toyota Tacoma
|35.2
|Maryland
|Hyundai Santa Cruz
|9.1
|Massachusetts
|Lexus NX 350h
|13.7
|Michigan
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|25.4
|Minnesota
|Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
|24.9
|Mississippi
|Toyota Camry
|22.1
|Missouri
|Subaru Outback
|16.4
|Montana
|RAM 1500
|28.7
|Nebraska
|Hyundai Santa Fe
|17.1
|Nevada
|Subaru WRX
|24.1
|New Hampshire
|Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
|14.9
|New Jersey
|Ford Expedition Max
|14.0
|New Mexico
|Nissan Sentra
|11.2
|New York
|Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
|5.1
|North Carolina
|Volvo XC90
|10.8
|North Dakota
|Honda CR-V
|110.2
|Ohio
|Subaru Crosstrek
|4.5
|Oklahoma
|Hyundai Santa Fe
|23.1
|Oregon
|Subaru Forester
|4.6
|Pennsylvania
|Volkswagen Atlas
|14.1
|Rhode Island
|Subaru Outback
|23.3
|South Carolina
|Chevrolet Tahoe
|17.2
|South Dakota
|–
|–
|Tennessee
|Cadillac Escalade
|5.9
|Texas
|Honda Civic
|6.1
|Utah
|Toyota Tacoma
|17.8
|Vermont
|Mazda CX-30
|39.1
|Virginia
|Subaru Crosstrek
|15.8
|Washington
|Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
|18.4
|West Virginia
|Hyundai Kona
|11.9
|Wisconsin
|Chevrolet Trailblazer
|13.6
|Wyoming
|–
|–
- The Honda Civic, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Santa Cruz, and Subaru Forester are tied as the fastest-selling new car in most states with three.
- SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 31 states.
- The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Subaru Crosstrek in Ohio at 4.5 days.
iSeeCars.com is a data-driven car search and research company that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, including the iSeeCars VIN Check report and Best Cars Rankings. iSeeCars has saved users over $396 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.
