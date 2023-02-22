(Our Auto Expert) — What happens when driving in bad weather, maybe snow, and you lose control? Are you confident in your vehicle’s safety systems?

The 2023 Infiniti QX60 was extensively tested recently in snowy conditions at Yellowstone Airport. The 2023 Infiniti QX60 earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety 2022’s top safety pick+ award for its excellence in safety features—the perfect vehicle to test out new and existing safety features in the Infiniti lineup.

The QX60 is loaded with safety features. Most driver-assistance features are standard, with more high-tech items being offered as options, including an adaptive cruise control system that uses data from the QX60’s onboard navigation system to slow the vehicle in anticipation of upcoming curves in the road.

The Infiniti QX60 comes with standard rear automatic braking, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, predictive forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning (with haptic steering wheel alert, handy), high beam assist, and more also offered as options.

You’ll need power to maneuver through the lousy weather, and the QX60 has plenty. The QX60 is powered by a 295-hp V-6 engine with a nine-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is optional, but on the new QX60, front-wheel drive is standard. You can also have up to 6,000 pounds of towing capacity, an increase of just 1,000 pounds over the last model.

A good tip for drivers that they’ll teach you at any racetrack. Don’t look at where you think you’re going. Look at where you want to go. If you look at a cone or a snowbank, you’re 99% 99.0% likely to go into it. Look at where you want the car to go. That’s the same when you get into trouble in wet, snowy, or icy conditions.