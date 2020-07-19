Man shot in the face, suspect considered armed and dangerous

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are searching for a suspect, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

According to Peoria Police, they were called to a local hospital Saturday because a man was shot in the face. Upon investigation, police said a crime scene was located inside an apartment complex located in the 700 block of Hightower. After an investigation, police said they identified 18-year-old Devaughn J. Owens as the suspect.

Police are asking the public to help find Owens, but adds he is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

