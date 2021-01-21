Border wall construction goes on in spite of Biden mandate to stop it

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — There’s a large construction yard right at the border between Tijuana and San Ysidro just off Dairy Mart Road. It’s nondescript, surrounded by a mesh fence with several trailers on its premises.

From above, one will notice lots of steel beams and bollards that have been welded together to create sections for the border barrier that has been going up since 2019 along the southern border.

The Army Corps of Engineers runs the facility, and contractors also have their offices here.

Yard in San Ysidro, Calif. where sections of border barrier, that have been erected along the southern border in the San Diego region, are put together. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

The day after President Joe Biden issued an executive order to halt border wall construction, the yard seemed quiet aside from a worker picking up debris and a few trucks driving in and out.

There wasn’t much work along the actual barrier, although some community groups reported seeing border-wall crews working to the west near the ocean.



Construction equipment sits idle the day after President Biden ordered a halt to border wall construction. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

In San Diego’s Otay Mesa, about 30 miles southeast of Downtown San Diego, there were trucks coming and going. Some equipment sat idle and, compared to other days when Border Report has visited, there appeared to be less activity.

The driver of one truck, who said he was employed by one of the contractors, stated they were “still doing work they had not been able to finish.”

He also emphasized that his company intends to honor contracts it has with the federal government, and that they have been waiting for clarification from the White House as to “how to proceed from here.”



Miles of new fencing that have gone up between Tijuana and San Diego since 2019. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

There are some reports Biden’s directive comes with a seven-day grace period, meaning contractors don’t have to stop the work immediately.

Border Report initially reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for an explanation, but all media inquiries are being referred to the White House.

Border Report reached out to the White House, which has yet to reply. This story will be updated as soon as we get more details from Washington, D.C.

