EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The sentencing phase of the El Paso Walmart mass shooting federal hate-crimes trial will be moving into its third and possibly final day on Friday. An emotionally charged hearing on Thursday evidenced a community still in shock at the loss of life and grieving survivors determined to go on with their lives despite the actions of a man they called a “monster.”

“I don’t care if he’s sorry. I don’t forgive him. I don’t think he deserves anyone’s forgiveness. But I do want him to have to see my face – all our faces – and see the victims and see what he’s done to all these people,” said Amaris Vega, whose aunt Teresa Sanchez was among 23 people who died in the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall.

Vega was among several relatives of the victims – and some survivors – who faced Patrick Wood Crusius in a federal courtroom and told him how his actions impacted their lives. Crusius in February pleaded guilty to hate crimes and is facing 90 consecutive life terms in prison when this hearing concludes.

Most of the relatives honored and shared memories of their lost loved ones. One man said his son wanted to grow up to be a Border Patrol agent before he was gunned down. A woman exulted her late husband for being the pillar of his home and said he would never be there to give his daughter out at her wedding or counsel his son the first time he will fall in love.

But others took umbrage at Crusius’ casual, detached behavior during their testimony and could not help lashing out. Crusius stared straight ahead and occasionally slightly moved his head left to right or rocked in his swivel chair during testimony.

“I’ve seen you smile, roll your eyes, mumble while sitting there with the protection of U.S. marshals, God bless them,” said Dean Reckard, whose 65-year-old mother Margie Reckard was among the deceased.

In this courtroom sketch, Francisco Javier Rodriguez, father of Javier Amir Rodriguez, delivers his impact statement in front of Judge David Guaderrama on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. (Nacho L. Garcia/El Paso Matters)

“Have the balls to look at me! You had the balls to do this, right?” said Francisco Javier Rodriguez, father of slain 15-year-old Javier Amir Rodriguez. “I will never see him again, I will never see him grown up, there will be no more celebrations, no birthdays because of you!”

Some suggested Crusius should have turned on himself the automatic rifle he used in the shooting. Others wished him sleepless nights in jail in a city filled with Hispanics. Investigators said the shooter posted an online manifesto saying he was upset at the “Hispanic invasion” of Texas.

“In your pathetic sorry manifesto, you said you wanted to rid Texas of this Hispanic invasion. You failed. We are still here. We are not going anywhere. You are stuck in a city full of Hispanics. The joke is on you,” Vega said in court.

Relatives of the El Paso Walmart shooting of Aug. 3, 2019, walk out of the federal courthouse in El Paso, Texas. (Border Report photo)

Others wanted Crusius to know that the pain and loss he inflicted on them only made them stronger. Some said they were willing to forgive.

“My mother Rosa would want you to know she forgives you,” said Isabel Piedra, daughter of Rosa Barron, who died at a hospital shortly after the shooting. “(And) what you’ve done has given me strength to deal with whatever comes our way. We are stronger.”

The victim impact statements portion of the sentencing concluded on Thursday afternoon. Senior U.S. District Judge David C. Guaderrama called for the sentencing hearing to resume at 10 a.m. .on Friday.