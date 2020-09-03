12 days remain until 54th annual Morton Pumpkin Festival, villagers talk preparedness, COVID-19 precautions

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Morton Chamber of Commerce Pumpkin Festival Advisory Committee has announced their plans to host 2020 Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz. While the traditional Morton Pumpkin Festival will not be possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Restore Illinois plan restrictions for festivals in our current Phase 4, the Committee is jazzed to offer modified events and virtual opportunities this year. (Plan as of July 7, 2020)

The official dates for Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz are Wednesday, September 16 –

Saturday, September 19. Modified events and programs will begin in early August launching with the Great Pumpkin Pin Search on August 7 and ending with our new Closing Ceremony on the evening of Saturday, September 19.

Events have been reimagined using the Restore Illinois Department of Commerce and

Economic Opportunity guidelines and with the input of the Tazewell County Health

Department, Village of Morton, and Morton Police Department. This is an evolving situation and the village is following local, state, and federal guidelines to ensure the safety of the community and guests. We ask that you be respectful of other individuals and families and

follow the guidelines that are listed for the event to make a fun and safe experience for everyone involved.

Pre-ordering merchandise or donuts? The date listed on the item description will be when your item is available, CLICK HERE to visit the online store.

Direct questions to the Morton Pumpkin Festival website, mortonpumpkinfestival.org, is updated with details about each event. For other questions, call the Morton Chamber at (309) 263-2491. The Morton Chamber Office, 415 W. Jefferson St., will be open in July Monday – Thursday from 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM and by appointment on Fridays.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected