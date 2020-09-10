19th Annual Canoe/Kayak River Jaunt leaves from the banks Sunday

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Grab your canoe or kayak for the 19th Annual Henry, Lacon, Chillicothe (HLC) Canoe/Kayak River Jaunt 2020 on Sunday, September 13.

The outdoor event is sponsored by the Chillicothe and Henry Chambers, and businesses of Lacon.

It will begin at the Henry Waterworks Park with a light snack to get started, on to the Lacon Riverfront for lunch, and end in Chillicothe with dinner at Shore Acres Park Pavilion (100 Park Blvd – off Second Street/River Beach Road, South side of town).

Registration is $40 per person, this includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner, a t-shirt, an HLC decal, and a chance at winning raffle prizes, which will be drawn at lunchtime in Lacon.

Please refer any questions to Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce Facilitator, Molly Crusen Bishop, at

309-274-4556. To register, CLICK HERE.

