88th District challenger Karla Bailey-Smith talks collaboration, creative problem-solving

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Democrat Karla Bailey-Smith promises visibility to voters Tuesday. She is running for the 88th district Illinois House of Representatives seat. It’s currently held by Republican incumbent Keith Sommer, who has been in office since 1999.

Bailey-Smith said Tuesday, “The first and foremost thing I want to accomplish is to be more active and visible and connecting to the people of the 88th district. Showing up. Doing town halls, and listening to everybody’s experiences and problems and working to solve those problems.”

The interview is shown above.

On the ballot, Bailey-Smith is running against Libertarian Ken Allison and Republican Keith Sommer.

