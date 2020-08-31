A Greater Peoria young professional group encourages membership through Thursday socially-distanced social

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Young Professionals Organization of Greater Peoria (YPGP) is a group made up of 20 and 30-somethings that have a mutual interest in social and business networking, community involvement, and professional development.

The Membership Drive is on Thursday, September 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Industry Brewing in Peoria, which is located at 8012 N Hale Ave.

