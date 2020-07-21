Local artist looks for help to cast a bronze bust of civil rights leader C.T. Vivian

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local artist with worldwide notoriety is looking for help to enhance his latest sculpture.

Preston Jackson has been working on the piece. It’s a bust of C.T. Vivian, who was a civil rights movement leader and friend of Martin Luther King Jr.

A collective group, Committee On Recognizing Achievements (C.O.R.A.) is a nonprofit organization in Peoria that recognizes community leaders for achievements through arts, entertainment, civil rights, etc.

With the last copy of the piece, Jackson says he needs help to get it cast in bronze. C.O.R.A. can help with the costs. Donations to C.O.R.A. can be made by calling (309) 264-4570.











