New documentary depicts emotional challenge of teenager struggling with Cystinosis

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A family’s emotional journey through the challenges of their teenage son’s rare disease is the focus of a new documentary.

Clinton Moore chronicles much of his son’s struggles with Cystinosis, a rare, genetic disease, in an effort to bring more awareness, research, and, hopefully, one day, a cure.

His son was diagnosed with Cystinosis when he was 10 months old.

Clinton resides in Georgetown, Delaware with his wife Annie and his son Chandler. He has been a self-employed masonry contractor for the past 20 years.

He is the vice president of the Lower Delaware Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation as well as the president of the Cystinosis Research Network.

Clinton has been heavily involved in advocacy and fundraising efforts. Some of these efforts include the construction of a 12 feet tall awareness ribbon that quickly became a worldwide symbol recognized by the cystinosis community, organizing a 57-mile walk, and most recently a full-length documentary.

Walk In My Shoes can be viewed on YouTube and other media channels.

