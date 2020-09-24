A new way to improve the quality of life for those with the debilitating disease ALS

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite decades of research, there’s still no cure for ALS or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. It’s a progressive and fatal neurological disorder that’s sometimes called Lou Gehrig’s Disease, but new data show potential promise for slowing down the disease.

Here with the latest research findings are Dr. Sabrina Paganoni, an investigator at the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center For ALS At Massachusetts General Hospital, along with Joshua Cohen, the co-founder, and co-CEO of Amylyx.

BIO-Sabrina Paganoni, MD, PhD

Dr. Paganoni is an Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School and works as a physician-scientist at the Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital and at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. Her research focuses on developing new treatments for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Lou Gehrig’s disease). She designed and is currently leading several ALS clinical trials that include novel endpoints and biomarkers and innovative trial designs, including Amylyx’ CENTAUR clinical trial. She is currently the co-Principal Investigator of the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial, the first platform trial for ALS in the world.

BIO- Joshua Cohen, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Amylyx

Justin Klee and Joshua Cohen co-founded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in 2013, while still undergraduates at Brown University, and serve as co-CEOs. From their dorm rooms to today, Justin and Josh oversaw the development of an investigational therapy for ALS and Alzheimer’s Disease by working with top hospitals and investigators around the country, raising over $75,000,000 in funding and overseeing all preclinical, regulatory, and clinical operations and strategy to bring AMX0035 through clinical trials. Josh and Justin have built a team of industry leaders rapidly growing the company to a team of 21 full-time employees. In 2020, the company published the CENTAUR trial which showed a significant slowing in ALS disease progression compared to placebo, providing hope and potential new therapy for people with ALS. Justin and Josh have both advocated for ALS patients in meetings in the US House of Representatives and Senate. Justin previously did research at Brown University in neural systems and neurophysiology and Alzheimer’s disease at Harvard Medical School and received his Sc.B in Neuroscience from Brow

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected