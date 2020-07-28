A Virtual Run to Stop Blood Clots

Deveraux Hubbard previews the 2020 Run, Walk, Trot- done virtually this year due to Covid-19. The event raises funds to create awareness and support for people with blood clot disorders. Register for the August 8th event at DH2Foundation.org.
