‘Adopt a Shelter Cat Month’ underway, Humane Society of Central Illinois highlights adoptable furry friends

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A local not-for-profit animal welfare organization works to find loving, forever homes for abused and unwanted pets.

The Humane Society of Central Illinois (HSCI) does not receive federal, state, or local tax dollars. In addition to nominal adoption fees, HSCI relies heavily on donations from individuals, foundations, and corporations who also have a commitment to animal welfare, and fundraising activities.

HSCI has the donation support of over 900 individuals and volunteers who dedicate countless hours each year. The organization spays/neuters over 1,000 animals and helps more than 2,200 animals annually.

Type of Pet Age Adoption Fee Puppies 8 weeks to 6 months $275 Adult Dogs 7 months to 6 years $225 Senior Dogs * 7 + years $150 Kittens and ‘non-senior’ Cats 8 weeks to 6 years $100 or $150 for 2 Senior Cats 7 to 9 years $50 or $75 for 2 VIP Cats 10+ years or have been a resident of HSCI for 1 year or more $30 or $45 for 2 Rabbits – unaltered N/A $20 Small birds N/A $15 Parrots / Large Birds ** N/A Set by management Guinea Pigs N/A $15 Hamsters / Gerbils / Rats N/A $5 minimum donation Chinchillas N/A $25

* Determined by staff based on breed and health.

** Larger than a cockatiel.

Adoption Process

View the Available Pets pages (Cats, Dogs and Rabbits & More) on our website. All available pets are listed on the website.

Complete an online adoption application, noting the pet that you are interested in meeting.

HSCI staff will review the application and notify you of the status, including the availability of the pet. We may have received multiple applications for the same pet.

Once your application has been approved and the animal is available, HSCI staff will contact you via telephone to schedule an appointment for a meet and greet.

If you have an approved application on file (applications are kept for six months) and would like to set up an appointment to view a particular pet, please call us at (309) 451-1000.

Appointments will be scheduled from Tuesday through Saturday. Facemasks are required when visiting the shelter and visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines .

. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred and will take priority over walk-ins.

You can Text the word CUTE to 1-844-210-9984 to make a donation online.

If you are unable to adopt any pets at this time, consider helping a pet with a Pet Sponsorship.

The Humane Society of Central Illinois currently has a part-time opening (average 27 hours per week) for an Animal Care Attendant. This position requires weekend and holiday hours. If you would like to know more, review the job advertisement and follow the instructions if you would like to apply for the position.