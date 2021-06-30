‘Adopt a Shelter Cat Month’ underway, PCAPS highlights adoptable furry friends

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Space is severely limited in Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) shelter.

Education Coordinator Kitty Yanko said Wednesday, “the shelter is really overcrowded with cats right now. Kitten season happens every year, but we’ve had a large number of cats and kittens come in, and we’re doing our best to get them out into homes, but we just need the community to help us out and provide a foster, like a temporary situation, or a forever home.”

PCAPS is offering fee-waived cat adoptions for a limited time in an attempt to find adopters as soon as possible. Currently, a wide variety of cats of various ages, sizes, and colors are available.

Foster Homes are also needed to help care for cats while they await their forever homes. Foster Homes do not pay any costs for care of the adoptable animals while they are being fostered, and PCAPS is currently offering a Foster-to-Adopt option for those who are interested.

PCAPS said adoptions and foster homes are currently being approved same-day. A complete application must be submitted for approval to adopt or foster, and residents must make an appointment to view any or all of the adoptable animals at the shelter.

PCAPS is open Monday-Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Appointments for in-person viewings or services are currently required prior to visiting the shelter.

To make an appointment for viewing, or for an application to foster or adopt, please call or email PCAPS at (309) 672-2440 or pcaps@peoriacounty.org.