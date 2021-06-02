‘Adopt a Shelter Cat Month’ underway, PFS Shelter highlights adoptable furry friends

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Furry friends with four paws are searching for their forever homes across the Greater Peoria area.

A Peoria no-kill animal shelter pursues quality adopters able to take on pet ownership responsibilities. Pets for Saving, Pets for Seniors (PFS) specializes in pairing senior cats and dogs with senior people.

PFS says if you are a senior citizen 60 years or older, and if you’d consider an older pet, it will:

* Offer a substantial discount on our senior animals for adoption

* Give you starter supplies (as donated supplies allow)

* Take care of the pet for free should you ever have to spend time in a hospital

* Send you our newsletter three times a year

* Take your pet back and if possible, find it another home if you can no longer care for it

An eligible animal for the Pets for Seniors program would be a dog 7 years or older or a cat 5 years or older. PFS says to keep in mind that small dogs can often live 15-17 years and cats 17-18 years or more.

The Pets for Saving program is open to all ages.

PFS Shelter is back to Open Adoption Hours on Saturdays 1-3 p.m. Appointments can also be made for meet and greets during the week by calling 309-446-9721. To expedite the process you can fill out a no-obligation application to adopt ahead of time.

In order to be considered as an adopter, you must:

Be 21 years or older

Be able to spend time with an animal

Be able to ensure a stable and safe environment for the animal

Have the financial resources necessary to provide training, medical treatment, and proper care including yearly vaccinations

Have all members of the household ready to take on the responsibility of pet care

PFS’s shelter director, Liz Pollack, asks when in the shelter, to please continue to wear masks and honor the safety protocols.

Donations are vital to the success of the 501c(3), which was established in 1999.

PFS started a charity resale shop, Forever Home Resale Shop, to help raise funds for donations to the shelter. It’s located at 3809 N Sterling Ave, Suite 101, Peoria, IL 61615. The resale shop offers household goods, books, cd’s/dvd’s. jewelry, wall hangings, children’s toys, collectibles, and small hand tools and appliances for sale.

Its hours are as follows:

Monday CLOSED

Tuesday: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Wednesday:11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Thursday:11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Friday:11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Saturday:11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sunday: CLOSED