‘Adopt a Shelter Cat Month’ underway, SAMS Rescue highlights adoptable furry friends

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Since 2010, the Stray Midway Animal Shelter (SAMS) has worked intentionally to decrease the homeless population of cats and dogs.

It said in the first three years, it spayed/neutered over 300 dogs and cats at no cost to owners.

SAMS said before you decide to adopt, please consider the time, effort, and funds necessary for food, supplies, vaccinations, and veterinary care to properly care for a pet. For an application to be considered, you must:

be at least 21 years of age

have the knowledge and consent of all adults living in the household

possess a valid photo I.D. and proof of residence

have a steady source of income

understand that your application must be verified and approved by SAMS for adoption to take place

You can call the nonprofit to schedule meet and greets during COVID-19 at 309-565-4821.

Stray Animal Midway Shelter (SAMS) is a 501c3 charity organization and receives no funding from the state, county or municipality entities. It is almost exclusively funded by donations. You can help support SAMS by volunteering, fostering, adopting and donating.