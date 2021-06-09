‘Adopt a Shelter Cat Month’ underway, TAPS shelter highlights adoptable furry friends

Central Illinois Newsday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Cats and kittens are searching for those willing to open their homes and hearts to new family additions.

TAPS, the Tazewell County Animal Protective Society in Pekin, is a No-Kill animal shelter that gives dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens a home until permanent homes can be found. TAPS brings companion animals together through a comprehensive, holistic adoption center complete with community outreach and education, aggressive spay/neuter, rehabilitation, and training programs to ensure a loving partnership for life.

It’s adopting available animals by appointment only.

Available Cats
Available Dogs

An adoption form must be filled out for an inquiry for an animal. TAPS said to allow 48-72 hours for a response.

Right now, through June 19, 2021, TAPS is offering an adoption special. $125 for dogs with a pre-approved application. $40 for cats/kittens with a pre-approved application. All animals are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines prior to adoption.

If adoption is not an option, but you would like to help the shelter with needed items or monetary funds, donations can be made.

Donate now
TAPS Wishlist

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News