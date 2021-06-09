‘Adopt a Shelter Cat Month’ underway, TAPS shelter highlights adoptable furry friends

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Cats and kittens are searching for those willing to open their homes and hearts to new family additions.

TAPS, the Tazewell County Animal Protective Society in Pekin, is a No-Kill animal shelter that gives dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens a home until permanent homes can be found. TAPS brings companion animals together through a comprehensive, holistic adoption center complete with community outreach and education, aggressive spay/neuter, rehabilitation, and training programs to ensure a loving partnership for life.

It’s adopting available animals by appointment only.

An adoption form must be filled out for an inquiry for an animal. TAPS said to allow 48-72 hours for a response.

Right now, through June 19, 2021, TAPS is offering an adoption special. $125 for dogs with a pre-approved application. $40 for cats/kittens with a pre-approved application. All animals are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines prior to adoption.

If adoption is not an option, but you would like to help the shelter with needed items or monetary funds, donations can be made.