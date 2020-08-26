Adoptable Peoria dog, Daisy, shows her smile, looking for a good home on National Dog Day

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Daisy is a 2-year-old Peoria dog looking for her forever home on National Dog Day.

She’s available for adoption from the Peoria Humane Society. Kitty Yanko, an education coordinator with the society said Wednesday, she believes she will do well in multiple living environments. Daisy was brought to the society by a foster who didn’t want to commit long term.

Bark in the Park is Going Virtual!

In light of the current COVID-19 situation, we’ve opted to create an online virtual event to host our 24th annual Bark in the Park, to ensure the safety and well-being of participants. But don’t think for a moment that it won’t be as fun as always! The virtual event will feature online versions of these all-time Bark favorites!

Although we would much rather be with you in person, a virtual walk enables participation from anywhere, by anyone, and by any species! On October 4, we will walk together, socially distanced, in our neighborhoods or homes in support of Peoria Humane Society and our lifesaving mission and programs. Your participation this year is crucial to help raise funds that are needed now more than ever! Join us for this special Bark in the Park and help make a difference in the lives of countless animals in our community.

More about Peoria Humane Society

Peoria Humane Society is dedicated to creating a humane environment for animals and humans. We are focused on ending pet overpopulation, cruelty and neglect to animals, and promoting respect and kindness to all through education and public awareness. The Peoria Humane Society incorporated more than 80 years ago to help the animals in Peoria. After years of struggling to conduct cruelty investigations and house homeless animals with little funding, the Board of Directors collaborated with the City of Peoria in 1980 to professionalize the animal control program and improve the welfare of animals in Peoria.

