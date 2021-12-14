Adult Morton Madrigal group searching for new additions

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — For many in Central Illinois, an experience with a Madrigal singing group begins in high school.

From high school dinners to shows, the musical group sings songs primarily from the Renaissance era in the 1600s. Taking that passion past high school is the Morton Community Madrigal Ensemble.

The group said they spent a year and a half in Bloomington-Normal, before re-locating to Morton.

If you’re an alto, tenor, or bass, the group hopes to hear from you as it’s in need of new additions within those vocal ranges.

If you’d like to join the group, there’s no audition, no membership fee, and music is provided for free.

You can reach out to the group via its Facebook page: Morton Community Madrigal Ensemble