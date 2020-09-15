ALDI unveils top products in Illinois, New Bloomington store opens Thursday

A cashier of food discounter ALDI wears a face mask as she serves a customer in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on April 29, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – From April 29, 2020 in Germany, masks are needed to enter shops, which began to open last week after the government declared its outbreak under control. Nose and mouth coverings are already compulsory on buses, trains and trams. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

The results are in! ALDI is sharing findings from its second annual “Fan Favorites Survey,” where more than 177,000 shoppers voted for their most-loved ALDI exclusive products across 20 categories.

Favorite Products in Illinois

In Illinois specifically, the most-voted products include the following:

Happy Farms String Cheese Winking Owl Wine Mama Cozzi’s Take & Bake Deli Pizza Specially Selected Brioche Buns Avocados

Favorite Products Overall

Overall, across the 36 states where ALDI operates, take-and-bake pizza took home the gold. “Mama Cozzi’s Take & Bake Deli Pizza” earned the title of overall winner and was repeated as the Fan Favorite in the easy meal category, receiving more than 55,000 votes. All 2020 winners are listed by category here and images of all the winning products are available here.

Try Them for Yourself + New Bloomington Store

In stores, shoppers can also easily spot Fan Favorites winners by looking for the blue heart-shaped logo. Bloomington’s shoppers will be able to shop for these products in a brand-new area store opening this Thursday. On Thursday, ALDI will relocate its Bloomington store to a new location at 907 Maple Hill Road to better meet the needs of the community. The new store will provide an improved experience and make shopping for groceries smarter, faster, and easier for customers. The new store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

