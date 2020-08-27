Annual Duck Race brings thousands of dollars of aid to central Illinoisans living free from violence, abuse

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Throughout the pandemic, nonprofits left and right have had to cancel, adjust or move virtual with fundraisers to continue providing essential services to our community.

Camille Yameen, The Center For Prevention Of Abuse‘s marketing director speaks to the center’s largest fundraiser.

Due to continued social distancing efforts and large gathering limitations and guidelines, the center has moved the 32nd Annual Duck Race to a televised raffle on WMBD at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 28.

All winners will be posted at centerforpreventionofabuse.org and contacted via phone and email. The Duck Race is a raffle, so it’ll use a platform with an event partner, GAME Fundraising, to ensure for a fair event and a completely random drawing.

Last year, it raised more than $211,000 for survivors of abuse in the community and sold out of all 30,000 ducks!

All funds raised for the Duck Race stay local and help the center build a safe and peaceful community. CFPA provides free and confidential services to victims of human trafficking, domestic violence, sexual abuse, sexual assault, elder abuse, and offers violence prevention education to students helping to prevent abuse before it begins in the Tri-County Area, reaching more than 35,000 young people each year.

