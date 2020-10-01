‘Anywhere walk’ helps Peorians raise awareness to end Alzheimer’s Disease

The following post may contain content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — While the pandemic has presented challenges for nonprofits, organizations, and groups, the resiliency of central Illinois and the giving community pushes forward in the safest ways.

Peoria Metro Walk to End Alzheimer’s® manager Kate Wilson said the event is on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Peoria’s walk will not look the same as years past. The association encourages participants to walk in neighborhoods, as individuals, small groups, or on trails and tracks.

“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Wendy Vizek, Vice President, Constituent Events at the Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Mary Sorensen, Senior Statewide Director for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Illinois alone, there are more than 230,000 people living with the disease and 587,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.

Get the Walk App for Apple or Android.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

About the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter:

The Alzheimer’s Association® is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. The Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter covers an 87-county area with offices in Chicago, Joliet, Rockford, Springfield, Bloomington, Peoria, Quincy and Southern Illinois. Since 1980, the Chapter has provided reliable information and care consultation; created supportive services for families; increased funding for dementia research; and influenced public policy changes. The Illinois Chapter serves more than half a million Illinois residents affected by Alzheimer’s disease, including more than 230,000 Illinois residents living with the disease. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s®. For more information visit www.alz.org/illinois or call our free 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

