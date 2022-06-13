PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A play by Lydia R. Diamond, Smart People, will be presented by Artists ReEnvisioning Tomorrow (ART Inc.) for its inaugural production.

Nikki Romain, Executive Director, and Co-Founder of ART Inc will direct the production.

On the eve of the 2008 Presidential Election, four intellectuals find themselves embroiled in a complex web of social and sexual politics. Four of Harvard University’s brightest; Brian, a neuroscientist, is studying the brain’s responses to race and its societal implications. Ginny, a psychiatrist, is studying low-income Asian-American women’s reaction to stress. Jackson, a young doctor, has opened a clinic for low-income patients. Valerie, a talented actor, is struggling to make ends meet by working as a maid. But like all smart people, they are also searching for love, success, and identity in their own lives. Lydia Diamond brings these characters together in this sharp, witty play about social and sexual politics.

Smart People

Showings:

Friday, June 24 | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25 | 7:30p.m.

Sunday, June 26 | 2:30 p.m.

SMART PEOPLE runs approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.

Cast:

Jonathan Day II as Jackson Moore

Kelly Motley as Valerie Johnston

John Carroll as Brian White

Vivian Standifird as Ginny Yang

SMART PEOPLE is rated M for mature. Viewer discretion is advised.

More about ART Inc

To inspire and empower the community through arts, education, and culture. In 2018, ART, Inc. purchased the former Greeley School to utilize as an arts & culture center. The center offers arts education programs for children and youth regardless of their ability to pay. ART Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.