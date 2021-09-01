Bikers unite to BASH homelessness, hunger out of central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Motorcyclists are lifting their kickstands to help bash out hunger and homelessness in central Illinois.

The Coalition of Central Illinois Motorcyclists will hold its 30th annual Bikers Against Street Hunger (BASH) event at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Itoo Hall on Farmington Road in Peoria. Bikers will parade from the Itoo hall to Kingston Mines Park Pavilion. Sign-in for the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Itoo Hall.

Activities at Kingston Mines include music, an auction, a bike show, food, and fun. A $5.00 donation is requested of each attendee, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Proceeds benefit Phoenix Community Development Services and Christian Civic Outreach.

Phoenix CDS Development Director, Kristen Berchtold, said, “Our agency has received over $100,000 from BASH over the years. Their support has been absolutely critical in our efforts to end homelessness in our community.”