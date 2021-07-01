Blood donors needed, roll-up sleeves during ‘Rock ‘N Roll’ event on July 7

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Get ready to Rock ‘N Roll Up Your Sleeve for the 15th annual blood drive on July 7.

The Red Cross said it continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. It said Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospitals shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

Those looking to make an appointment can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App and enter ROCKANDROLL or visiting redcrossblood.org. All presenting donors will receive a $10 VISA Gift Card.

15th Annual Rock-N-Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive

Wednesday, July 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Par-A-Dice Hotel-Ballroom, 21 Blackjack Blvd, East Peoria, IL 61611

Become a Red Cross Volunteer

Join us to provide relief and care wherever it’s needed today and for years to come by becoming a volunteer. To find out more about available positions, and sign up today visit redcross.org/volunteer