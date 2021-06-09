Bloomington Normal’s Boys & Girls Club appealing to the region to help support youth programming and services

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal empowers all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Its fundraising goal is $124,000.

It currently serves more than 1,600 at-risk children each year through academic enrichment, healthy lifestyle programming, and good character, citizenship development. Staff said its evidence-based and outcome-driven programs include a daily snack, homework help, and tutoring, art and drama, health and fitness, individual music lessons, mentoring, and more.

The Club is seeking support through its new Club ’92 Society, a monthly recurring gift program that will allow the club to grow to support more youth. Right now, staff said the club summer programming for teens is almost full. The programming for kindergarten through fifth grade reached capacity before the school year ended, and over 100 youth are on a waiting list for club services.

Ways to support: