Bloomington’s Discovery Children’s Museum holding COVID-19 friendly holiday events

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington’s Discovery Children’s Museum has been closed since March. The pandemic has essentially stopped operations, but the museum’s executive director of cultural arts and her team were determined to find an alternative.

The idea of “Jammies and Jingles 2020 Style” was brought to fruition.

While the sought after event has sold out, interested families can join a waitlist. If the museum receives enough interest, it hopes to add additional sections on Thursday, Dec. 10, 6-8 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m.!  Please contact Abby Boggs, aboggs@normal.org, 309-433-3455 with your name, phone number, date preference, and the number of tickets.

Dates & Times: Members Only: Thursday, Dec. 3, 6-8 p.m. Full 
Friday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m. Full 
Saturday, Dec. 5, 1–3 p.m. Full, 6-8 p.m. Full 
Sunday, DDec. 6, 1–3 p.m. Full, 6-8 p.m. Full

Cost: $10 Members / Museums for All
          $15 Non-Members

All participants age 2 and over will be required to wear a mask for the entirety of the program. Event size will be limited for each event time. Our Low/No touch exhibits will be open with extra sanitation procedures during the event. Making activities will include all the supplies you need with no sharing required.

