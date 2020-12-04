Bloomington’s downtown to hustle and bustle during First Friday events, virtual tree lighting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The First Friday in December is bringing holiday cheer to those in Bloomington-Normal. Samantha Mlot is a downtown development specialist with the city of Bloomington. She says the team has been COVID-19 conscious while planning events.

A virtual tree lighting will take place on Facebook Friday evening. If you tune in around 4:45 p.m. you can enjoy a performance by Nitsch Theatre Arts NFP! City leaders will light the tree up between 5-5:15 p.m.

The Season of Small passport shopping event is still in full swing. Shoppers obtain a “passport” from participating locations. Once a purchase is complete at a location, either a stamp or signature is received.

Participating businesses include:

Rosie’s Pub

McLean County Arts Center

Red Raccoon Games

Bobzbay

Meltdown Creative Works

Nightshop

Wilson Cycle

Alley Kats Antiques

Common Ground Natural Foods

Refine 309

Main Gallery 404

Lala Boutique

Beck’s Family Florist

2FruGals Thrift

Vera & Buck Floral Studio

Hip Cat Music School

The Little Art School

Cruisin’ with Lincoln on 66 Vistors Center and Gift Shop

Timothy Kent Gallery & Framing

Specs Around Town

The Bistro

Crossroads Handcrafts of the World

Fox and Hound Hair Studio & Day Spa

The Copy Shop

gigi Bottega

The Mystic Kitchen & Tasting Room

Inside Out Accessible Art

Von Champs Boutique

The Yarn Garden

Ivy Lane Bakery

Season of Small ends Dec. 24.

Downtown Bloomington’s Farmer’s Market is hosting a holiday market on Dec. 19. Online ordering and curbside pick up are not available.