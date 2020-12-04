Bloomington’s downtown to hustle and bustle during First Friday events, virtual tree lighting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The First Friday in December is bringing holiday cheer to those in Bloomington-Normal. Samantha Mlot is a downtown development specialist with the city of Bloomington. She says the team has been COVID-19 conscious while planning events.
A virtual tree lighting will take place on Facebook Friday evening. If you tune in around 4:45 p.m. you can enjoy a performance by Nitsch Theatre Arts NFP! City leaders will light the tree up between 5-5:15 p.m.
The Season of Small passport shopping event is still in full swing. Shoppers obtain a “passport” from participating locations. Once a purchase is complete at a location, either a stamp or signature is received.
Participating businesses include:
Rosie’s Pub
McLean County Arts Center
Red Raccoon Games
Bobzbay
Meltdown Creative Works
Nightshop
Wilson Cycle
Alley Kats Antiques
Common Ground Natural Foods
Refine 309
Main Gallery 404
Lala Boutique
Beck’s Family Florist
2FruGals Thrift
Vera & Buck Floral Studio
Hip Cat Music School
The Little Art School
Cruisin’ with Lincoln on 66 Vistors Center and Gift Shop
Timothy Kent Gallery & Framing
Specs Around Town
The Bistro
Crossroads Handcrafts of the World
Fox and Hound Hair Studio & Day Spa
The Copy Shop
gigi Bottega
The Mystic Kitchen & Tasting Room
Inside Out Accessible Art
Von Champs Boutique
The Yarn Garden
Ivy Lane Bakery
Season of Small ends Dec. 24.
Downtown Bloomington’s Farmer’s Market is hosting a holiday market on Dec. 19. Online ordering and curbside pick up are not available.