Bloomington’s H.O.P.E. purchases land to build homes for the homeless

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington’s H.O.P.E is making advancements in its mission to house our people everywhere.

Founder and CEO, Chris Collins, said Wednesday, “if you show me the palms of your hands, I can show you peace on Earth because we can all put them together and do something positive until every person on Earth has a home.”

H.O.P.E. purchased 2.5 acres of Bloomington land to begin building homes for the area’s homeless.

“It’s time to get our people off the street and on their feet here in McLean County … We all need to know we’re not alone. We’re not helpless, and we’re not hopeless. We have unity in our community. We just need to come together.”

