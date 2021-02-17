Bloomington’s H.O.P.E. purchases land to build homes for the homeless

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington’s H.O.P.E is making advancements in its mission to house our people everywhere.
Founder and CEO, Chris Collins, said Wednesday, “if you show me the palms of your hands, I can show you peace on Earth because we can all put them together and do something positive until every person on Earth has a home.”
H.O.P.E. purchased 2.5 acres of Bloomington land to begin building homes for the area’s homeless.
