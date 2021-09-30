Build Peoria hosts family-friendly chili cook-off Sunday, funds raised will bankroll new community project

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria nonprofit is raising money for its next community impact project.

Build Peoria will host its latest and greatest chili cook-off highlighting Greater Peoria’s desirable restaurants.

2021 Chili Cook-off is taking place from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Dozer Park. Tickets are $25 if purchased ahead of time, and $30 at the door.

Participating Restaurants:

  • Blue Duck Barbecue Tavern
  • Olympia Sports Bar & Grill
  • The Publik House
  • The Chef & The Baker
  • Dac’s Smokehouse
  • The Fieldhouse Bar & Grill
  • Hacienda el Mirador
  • Kickapoo Creek Winery
  • Industry Brewing Co.
  • Broadway Lounge
  • wRap City
  • Turks Street Eats

To unite the community through their love of the Peoria area to physically BUILD Peoria into a better place and leave a legacy for future generations.

