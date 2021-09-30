Build Peoria hosts family-friendly chili cook-off Sunday, funds raised will bankroll new community project

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria nonprofit is raising money for its next community impact project.

Build Peoria will host its latest and greatest chili cook-off highlighting Greater Peoria’s desirable restaurants.

2021 Chili Cook-off is taking place from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Dozer Park. Tickets are $25 if purchased ahead of time, and $30 at the door.

Participating Restaurants:

Blue Duck Barbecue Tavern

Olympia Sports Bar & Grill

The Publik House

The Chef & The Baker

Dac’s Smokehouse

The Fieldhouse Bar & Grill

Hacienda el Mirador

Kickapoo Creek Winery

Industry Brewing Co.

Broadway Lounge

wRap City

Turks Street Eats

More about Build Peoria

To unite the community through their love of the Peoria area to physically BUILD Peoria into a better place and leave a legacy for future generations.