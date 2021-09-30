Build Peoria hosts family-friendly chili cook-off Sunday, funds raised will bankroll new community project

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria nonprofit is raising money for its next community impact project.
Build Peoria will host its latest and greatest chili cook-off highlighting Greater Peoria’s desirable restaurants.
2021 Chili Cook-off is taking place from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Dozer Park. Tickets are $25 if purchased ahead of time, and $30 at the door.
Participating Restaurants:
- Blue Duck Barbecue Tavern
- Olympia Sports Bar & Grill
- The Publik House
- The Chef & The Baker
- Dac’s Smokehouse
- The Fieldhouse Bar & Grill
- Hacienda el Mirador
- Kickapoo Creek Winery
- Industry Brewing Co.
- Broadway Lounge
- wRap City
- Turks Street Eats
More about Build Peoria
To unite the community through their love of the Peoria area to physically BUILD Peoria into a better place and leave a legacy for future generations.