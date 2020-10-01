Build Peoria trades traditional chili cook-off fundraiser for new appetizer challenge

The following post may contain content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Making an impact. Leaving a legacy. That’s the mission of Build Peoria. In the face of COVID-19, Build Peoria is changing its signature chili cook-off fundraiser to a new appetizer challenge. Build Peoria’s president said Thursday the challenge runs the month of October.

The Perks: Cardholders will receive half-price signature appetizers* at over fifteen local restaurants and vote for the winner of our 2020 Signature Appetizer Challenge

The Period: October 2020

The Price: $10/card

The Prize: BUILD Peoria’s Signature Appetizer Challenge Trophy

The Purpose: 100% of funds received from card sales will benefit our 2020 BUILD: Donovan Sculpture Garden

The Participants:

Blue Duck Barbecue Tavern Industry Brewing Co. Slow Hand Craft BBQ

Broadway Lounge Mack’s The Fieldhouse

Dac’s Smokehouse BBQ MD’s Sports Bar and Grill The Publik House

Hacienda el Mirador Olympia Sports Bar & Grill Untamed Chef

Hearth Paparazzi W.E. Sullivan’s

Shelton’s

A minimum purchase of $10 is required to use the card.

Money raised from the challenge will help Build Peoria complete its 2021 Project. It’s partnering with the Peoria Park District and Donovan Sculpture Garden to BUILD installations and lease sculptures for the Donovan Park Sculpture Garden.

