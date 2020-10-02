Canvas conducts global research on the state of higher education COVID-19

The following post may contain content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Canvas, the largest learning management system provider in the US released a global research report on “The State of Student Success and Engagement in Higher Education.”

Key findings include that nearly 70% of college students feel they are falling behind on their studies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the socioeconomic disparities among students have been significantly heightened during the pandemic and threaten student engagement and success.

The new report was issued by Instructure, the makers of Canvas, based on a survey it commissioned from Hanover Research. Among key findings, the research shows that college and university students increasingly define their success as students based on their preparation for the workforce. In light of the global pandemic, nearly 80% of students identified work preparedness as the number one priority as they work toward graduation.

“Although 2020 has created stressful moments of transition, it has also opened up opportunities and accelerated many changes that were beginning to take place in higher education. Colleges and universities have become much more agile in decision-making and we’re seeing more and more siloes breaking down. Now, more than ever, it’s critical for colleges and universities to better understand what students need to be successful and engaged. Melissa Loble, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Instructure

Survey Methodology

The survey was fielded, cleaned, and analyzed by Hanover Research. The survey was administered in June and includes 7,070 qualified, completed responses. The data was cut into crosstabs by region, country, and role along with various additional subsegments–such as socio-economic status. Statistical significance testing was performed across segments with a 95 percent confidence level using a Z-Test with p = less than 0.05 and for the overall sample size, a margin of error +/- 1%. For any questions regarding the underlying methodology or data, please contact us at studentsuccess@instructure.com.

About Instructure:

Instructure helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

